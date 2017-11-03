Durand Girls Volleyball Clinches First Ever Trip to State

Durand's girls volleyball team will see its season end at the 1-A state series next weekend, as the one-loss Lady Bulldogs captured the Super-Sectional title in straight sets to clinch the program's first ever trip to state.

Durand's 25-17 opening set in front of a packed house at Midland High School in Varna gave way to an 18-14 deficit against the Lady Cyclones. The Lady Bulldogs went on a furious rally to finish off the match, winning 11 of the final 14 points to seal a 25-21 second set margin.

The Big Blue fan section for Durand filled an entire side of the bleachers, continuing a year of passionate community support that will take the NUIC representative to Redbird Arena in Normal next week.

"They've been dreaming about state since last year when they lost at sectionals," said head coach Molly Kelsey. "They decided they didn't want to be done at sectionals, we had them writing in journals...keep telling themselves the more you talk about it, the more you believe it. They did."

Durand will face Stewardson-Strasburg in the 1-A state semifinals next Friday, starting at approximately 10:30 am.