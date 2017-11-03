WREX's 4th Annual Freeport Food Drive collects thousands of pounds of food

WREX's 4th Annual Freeport Food Drive was a success.

For 12 hours, people steadily came in to the Cornerstone Credit Union dropping off donations.

Cans and boxes of non-perishable food filled the building.

All of the donations are going to Freeport food pantries.

The annual food drive began in 2014 when the area was in desperate need of donations, and some food pantries were at risk of closing their doors due to lack of food. Those pantries were able to keep their doors open because of the community's response to the food drive, and now it's an annual event.

Thousands of pounds of food were brought in Friday, an amount that even surprised volunteers.

"It starts with one person and one can and one table. And then you're adding a table and another table and then the carts are coming and the people are coming. And at the end of the day you're like, holy Toledo, isn't this fantastic," said Gail Clore, Cornerstone Credit Union President, CEO

It wasn't just food donated. More than $1,500 were donated as well, $1,000 of which came from Cornerstone Credit Union. A big thanks to them and to everyone who donated, for making a difference.