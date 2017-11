Rockford Police responded to a crash on Auburn Road near Central Avenue Friday around 5:30 p.m.

All lanes on Auburn between Central and Kilburn were blocked as crews cleared up the debris.



By 7 p.m., all lanes were back open. There was a power company crew working on the pole that was damaged in the single-vehicle wreck.

Police haven't said yet if anyone was hurt in the crash or how it happened.

