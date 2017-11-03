Freeport seeing more homeless looking for shelter

The Freeport Area Church Co-Op is worried winter is coming. That's because, by October, it was already filling up its homeless shelter

"We've actually doubled the number that we've seen so far, as compared to years past" said Director of the Freeport Area Co-Op, Dean Wright.

Director Dean Wright says during an average October, the shelter welcomes ten to twelve guests during the entire month.

In October 2017, nearly twenty-five people visited the shelter.

"We are seeing in that average of 8 to 10 per night, and this time of year, that is a bit unusual" said Wright.

Wright says the rush so early in the cold season could be an alarm for what's to come.

"There is a fear that because of the numbers that we are seeing that once we get into deep November, into December, are we going to find ourselves into capacity" said Wright.

To add more pressure, the co-op is the only shelter in the area-- and serves other surrounding counties..

"There is no shelter there, so you come to Freeport because that's where the shelters at" said Wright.

An issue that the community of Freeport is lending a helping hand to.

"We have 7 different places that people can receive food here in the community, so when there are food drives and stuff that just really helps to be able to combat some of these issues" said Freeport Mayor, Jodi Miller.

But despite this uptick, Dean Wright says their biggest goal is to get these people back on their feet.

"We have had employers that have been hiring so a number of these guys that we have taken into the shelter have gotten employment jobs" said Wright.

Jobs that Wright hopes will help free up beds in their shelter.



