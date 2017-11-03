Winnebago girl to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

A young girl in Winnebago will take the trip of a lifetime in two weeks and she's getting some help from the community.

Khloe Wiegers is one of the 128 kids who auditioned to be on Camp Broadway's float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. More than 250 kids auditioned for the performance, which honors our veterans. In fact, all the kids that will be on the float are related to someone who has served in the military or does right now. Khloe's brother is in the Navy.

She says she's excited for the opportunity.

"It feels like an accomplishment, really like I know a lot of people don't have as much as I have so I just feel like really grateful for this opportunity," Khloe said.

Benton Street Diner in Winnebago is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner to raise money for Khloe. It's Saturday night from 4 to 8 p.m. It's $10 and all money raised helps Khloe and her family get to New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, Nov. 23 on NBC.