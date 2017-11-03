RPS 205 says graduation rates up despite change in state calculation

The graduation rate at Rockford Public Schools improved in 2017. But RPS 205 says that if the state calculated graduation rates this year like they have in years past, their numbers would be even better.

The district's graduation rate for 2017 was 67 percent, up from 65 percent in 2016.

But RPS 205 says the initial state-reported rate they received was 72.9 percent. The district says that rate did not reflect RPS 205 students with disabilities who are served in special education cooperatives or private facilities. They say in years past these student's graduation rates were not included in the graduation rates for the district, but this year they were combined in the district average.

RPS 205 leadership say that even though the graduation rate is not as high as they initial thought it would be, they are still pleased with the improvement.

“We are still encouraged by the substantial improvement we’ve seen at each of our high schools, and we are proud of their individual growth on this critical measure,” said Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

Here are the graduation rates for each of the RPS 205 high schools:

Auburn: 2016 - 63 percent; 2017 - 71 percent

East: 2016 - 61 percent; 2017 - 67 percent

Guilford: 2016 - 72percent; 2017 - 79 percent

Jefferson: 2016 - 63 percent; 2017 - 76 percent

Illinois Report Card Data for area schools