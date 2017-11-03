Identity of woman found dead at S. Beloit truck stop released

Authorities have released the name of a woman found dead at a South Beloit truck stop earlier this week.

On Wednesday the South Beloit Police Department was called out to investigate after a woman was found dead near the semi truck parking at the Road Ranger in the 6000 block of Gardner Street. Her death is being considered "suspicious."

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Nakiela Thompson, Milwaukee.

An autopsy was conducted at the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is still pending.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate this case along with the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office and the South Beloit Police.