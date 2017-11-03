Multiple people arrested on federal drug charges in Rockford

Federal, state and local authorities announce a major drug bust in the Rockford region, saying three Rockford residents are arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The charges were announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 22-year-old Tyshon Watson, 29-year-old Tervarie Lottie and 39-year-old Johnia Wilson face charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin. During a search warrant conducted Thursday, authorities seized more than a kilogram of heroin, more than $250,000, six cars and four handguns.

A fourth defendant, 26-year-old Jasmine Bradley, was also included in a federal indictment, and faces three counts of distributing heroin.

In a separate but related case, 38-year-old Daniel Davenport of Rockford, was charged by a federal criminal complaint and arrested yesterday on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In separate cases, 67-year-old William Evans of Rockford was charged in state court with firearm and drug charges. 44-year-old Latrese Lottie was charged in state court for possession and manufacture/delivery of cocaine.

The charges were announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and the Rockford Police Department.

These units used 10 search warrants to recover $250,000 in cash, 1 kilo of heroin that has a street value of anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000, 4 handguns, and multiple vehicles.

"For the last year and a half I've been here, the city police department, the county, the state, all our federal partners have committed to get drugs and criminals off the streets of Rockford," says Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea. "We continue to do that. We will continue to do that going forward, we will not stop until we get rid of the people who are causing problems in our community. We always have low level drugs arrests on the streets and then we have more complicated long term arrests where we are trying to climb up the ladder so to speak. These types of investigations coupled with the low level ones, they all help."

"The charges announced today are the result of extraordinary cooperation between federal, state and local authorities, who worked together to dismantle a significant heroin distribution conspiracy," said acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin.

Each count of conspiracy to distribute heroin carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.