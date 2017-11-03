3 Rockford men arrested on heroin trafficking charges

Federal, state and local authorities announce a major drug bust in the Rockford region, saying three Rockford residents are arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The charges were announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 22-year-old Tyshon Watson, 29-year-old Tervarie Lottie and 39-year-old Johnia Wilson face charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin. During a search warrant conducted Thursday, authorities seized more than a kilogram of heroin, more than $250,000, six cars and four handguns.

A fourth defendant, 26-year-old Jasmine Bradley, is charged on three counts of distributing heroin.

The charges were announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and the Rockford Police Department.

"The charges announced today are the result of extraordinary cooperation between federal, state and local authorities, who worked together to dismantle a significant heroin distribution conspiracy," said acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin.

Each count of conspiracy to distribute heroin carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.