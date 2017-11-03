Pritzker proposes marijuana legalization, criminal justice reforms

Democratic candidate for governor JB Pritzker rolled out his criminal justice reform plan in Chicago Thursday, calling for marijuana legalization and other measures.
Pritzker said sentencing guidelines for low-level drug offenders should also be modernized. Pritzker also called for reforming the juvenile justice system, treating gun violence as a "public health epidemic," and reducing recidivism.
"With vision and compassion, we can make real progress and put Illinois on course to become a model for criminal justice reform,” Pritzker said.
Illinois currently has a medical marijuana pilot program, but does not have legalized recreational cannabis.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.