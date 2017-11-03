Pritzker proposes marijuana legalization, criminal justice refor - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Pritzker proposes marijuana legalization, criminal justice reforms

CHICAGO (WREX) -

Democratic candidate for governor JB Pritzker rolled out his criminal justice reform plan in Chicago Thursday, calling for marijuana legalization and other measures. 

Pritzker said sentencing guidelines for low-level drug offenders should also be modernized. Pritzker also called for reforming the juvenile justice system, treating gun violence as a "public health epidemic," and reducing recidivism. 

"With vision and compassion, we can make real progress and put Illinois on course to become a model for criminal justice reform,” Pritzker said.

Illinois currently has a medical marijuana pilot program, but does not have legalized recreational cannabis. 

