Police search for Boone County car burglary suspects

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two suspects they say were involved in several vehicle break-ins in the county recently. 

Authorities say the two suspects used a stolen credit card at several gas stations along 11th Street in Rockford.

Police believe they were driving a blue Ford Escape SUV. 

Anyone with information about these crimes or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 815-544-2144, or Crime Stoppers, 815-547-7867. 

