America's largest mall to be closed Thanksgiving

The Mall of America will be closed again this Thanksgiving.

This is the second year in a row that the largest mall in the country, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, will be closed on the holiday.

Many other retailers have chose to start their Black Friday sales early and open up on Thanksgiving day.

The mall is paying its 1,200 workers holiday pay this year for working on Black Friday.

Last month, the CherryVale Mall announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The mall will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, though department stores, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to be open on Thanksgiving Day.

