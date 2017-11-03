Fire at Rockford mobile home park Friday morning

No one is hurt in the Friday morning fire at a Rockford mobile home, according to Div. Chief Matt Knott. He said one person got out of the mobile home safely. They're being taken to the hospital for evaluation for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a fire a a mobile home Friday morning.
The fire is at a home in the Riverview Mobile Home Park in the 2500 block of South Main Street.
Firefighters were called out to the fire just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The fire department says they found the home fully involved in fire when they arrived.
No word yet on any injuries or cause of the fire.
