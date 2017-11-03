Fire extinguisher manufacturer recalling nearly 38 million extinguishers

You're supposed to check your smoke detectors every day light savings switch, but you may also want to check the fire extinguisher in your home.

Kidde, a fire extinguisher manufacturing company is recalling nearly 38 million of it's extinguishers because the product isn't working properly. An extinguisher malfunction cost someone their life in 2014 when fire fighters couldn't get the extinguisher to work for a car fire.

There are two styles being recalled by Kidde, the plastic handle and plastic push button extinguishers. If you have either of these in your home, you're advised to send them back or replace them.

