Rockford Fire Department warns residents to change smoke detector batteries

Every Daylight Savings switch, local fire departments warn residents near their stations to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks.

The National Fire Protection Association says that 3 in 5 home fire deaths were because of dead batteries in smoke detectors. The NFPA says you should change the batteries in your detectors twice a year.

Illinois State Law requires every house and building to have smoke detectors on every floor. Smoke detectors also need to be within 15 feet of bedrooms..

Fire inspectors for RFD say it's the most important thing to do to make your family safe in event of a fire.

"It's something that's so crucial... That every family should have one. And with Rockford fire department, we like to see that out in the community." said Sonny Chanthaphone, a fire inspector for RFD.

Daylights Savings takes effect on Sunday November 5th when we fall back one hour.

