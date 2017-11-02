Gas prices spiking in stateline area

The price of gasoline is on the rise nationwide and here in the stateline.

People in Rockford are now paying about 40 cents more per gallon at the pump this week compared to a few weeks ago. The average price in Rockford is $2.61, but there were some stations selling gas for $2.79 a gallon. The uptick toward the $3 mark has some people concerned.

"I can look right out my front window and see the gas station signs and it went up from 59 to 69 yesterday," said Angelo Conti of Loves Park.

The spike is being blamed on refineries delay in routine maintenance due to Hurricane Harvey and a pipeline problem on the line to the Midwest.