Focus Rockford choosing winning photographs in new competition

Putting Rockford into focus was the goal of a photography competition, started by a new group called Focus Rockford.

On Thursday night, Focus Rockford hosted its big event where it announced the winners of that competition.

First place was awarded to a photograph of Midway Village. Second place went to a snapshot of a bridge and third place to a photo of Nicholas Conservatory.

A total of 15 photos were on display at Prairie Street Brewhouse that people could bid on in a silent auction. Focus Rockford organizer Brian Wallheimer says be started the group and the competition as a way to highlight the unsung beauty in Rockford.

"They're the things maybe you've driven past 100 times but haven't looked at in a while or you haven't seen them from these angles and they're just amazing scenes here in Rockford," said Wallheimer.

Part of the money raised will help save mosaic murals on Rockford's downtown library before it's torn down.