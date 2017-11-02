More showers, possible storms this weekend

After a brief break on Friday from rain showers, wet weather comes back over the weekend. For the most part, the rain remains light, but heavier showers and storms are possible Sunday evening.

Starting early Saturday morning, a warm front will generate light rain, with showers generally between 6 am and noon Saturday. Drizzly conditions may still occur after the light rain moves out Saturday morning. Dry conditions should resume Saturday night after the warm front moves by.

Sunday will be very warm behind that warm front with highs leaping into the 60's. This gives the atmosphere a little more energy to work with, so thunderstorms are possible when a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon. A strong storm or two is possible along this front, so keep a close eye on the weather throughout late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather risks are slim at this point, with the setup for strong to severe storms lining up better over central Illinois, the southern Chicago suburbs, and northeast Indiana. Stay with the 13 Weather Authority heading into and through the weekend for updates on the weather situation, as the storm threat for Sunday is still evolving.