Winnebago County State's Attorney shares concerns over future of drug epidemic

Synthetic drugs are made in a lab. Each possessing a specific chemical makeup. But what happens when drug manufacturers on the black market slightly change the formula?

"It requires us to continue to alter what is defined as illegal," says Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato. He says in years past, with substances like bath salts and cocaine, drug manufacturers found a workaround to keep making a profit.

" What they would do is change something so it's no longer that chemical analog, now we can't prosecute them."

These substances had the same dangerous physical effects to users, but without the risk of arrest. A complex issue that has Bruscato questioning how the current epidemic will evolve.

"How are the drug dealers and the illegal black market of these products going to change to try to evade prosecution in the law? I do foresee, since we've seen it in other areas in the past, that it will occur as part of the natural evolution of that."

Bruscato says this mean his office, and ones like it across the country, will continue to keep an ear to the ground. Monitoring trends, and making sure they're one step ahead of what's being dealt out on the streets.

"Even though that might not be a concern right now, we're cognizant that could be a problem on the horizon. As drugs are cut or changed to evade the law, continue for drug manufacturers or drug dealers to make profits. We want to make sure we're adjusting on the law enforcement, prosecution side to deal with those changes, so we can continue to protect our citizens. We're going to do that."

