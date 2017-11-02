Mental health issues take center stage this 'Movember'

We all know that one guy who can grow a beard or grows one specifically in November.



It's called No Shave November and this year the Today Show is using this month to raise awareness for men's mental health.



"Movember" is commonly used to raise awareness for cancer in men but the reasons for doing it can vary.



Men who suffer from depression, PTSD, or bi-polar disorder are less likely to seek help than women.



Doctors say recognizing changes in attitude and behavior are key to treating depression in it's early stages.

"And the difference between men and women when it comes to the emotional change, women typically are sad and men tend to be more angry," said Jean Walsh, a family practice physician with Mercyhealth.

There are different kinds of depression. Doctors want people who think they may be developing depression to know it's okay not to be okay and let your doctor know.