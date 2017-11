Student filmmakers plan to screen their documentary this weekend at Rockford University.



"The Monster Within" is a film produced by students of the Harlem Veteran Project.



The film focuses on the post war struggles veterans face when returning home.



There will be a free screening of the movie this Saturday at the Maddox Theater at Rockford University.



It starts at 10:00 a.m. There will be a Q&A with the filmmakers afterward.