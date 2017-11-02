City leaders are called on the "Dream Act"

It's a dream that's currently pending

"The dream act would, is a broader, a broader build that would open up more opportunities for more people" said Immigration Attorney, Beth Hoffmann.

More opportunities that immigration attorney Bethany Hoffmann say are at risk.

"Its difficult to sit in front of a client that you've had for 5 years or more and say, i don't know whats going to happen" said Hoffmann.

Hoffmann says without these dreamers the community will suffer.

"Our region will be impacted, definitely, severely, financially. We are going to have people who will lose their jobs, who cant afford to necessarily support their children" said Hoffmann.

A support system that Mayor Tom McNamara says the community relies on even if it doesn't know it.

"These young people are paying us back. They're paying us back by being teachers, by being engineers, by being small business owners. And their now making a tremendous impact on our community here in Rockford" said McNamara.

However Senator Dave Syverson says a line has to be drawn when it comes to immigration policies.

"The issues is those that are criminals is that do we protect them and allow them to stay here knowing that there has been a lot of serious problems" said Syverson.

He says oversight and citizenship are key. "Ultimately we know congress will come up with a reasonable pathway to citizenship to those who meet certain qualifications" said Syverson.

Meanwhile, Mayor McNamara pushes for a plan that keeps dreamers safe many in a the only country they've ever known. .

"800,000 individuals in this country pledged allegiance to the same flag i did growing up. They know, many of them only remember America" said McNamara.

The dreamers will have until march 5th of next year to be under the protection of DACA.

