Beloit Police: Man stole children's hospital donation jar

Beloit Police are searching for a man they say stole a donation jar from a gas station over the weekend.
Police released the survalence photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.
Police say the suspect took the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin donation jar off of the counter at the Speedway located at Liberty and 4th streets just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Beloit Police, 608-364-6801.
