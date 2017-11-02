Rauner calls for Illinois to be host state for Puerto Ricans displaced by hurricane

Illinois may step in to help disaster victims from Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria caused widespread destruction to the island.

Governor Bruce Rauner has asked FEMA if Illinois can join a program to serve as a host state for Puerto Ricans displaced by the hurricane.

That program, just announced Monday, will reimburse states 100 percent of sheltering costs.

Rauner says Illinois wants to do everything possible to help fellow Americans in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican Governor Rosello will determine what states serve as host states.