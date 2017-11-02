Man gets 17 years for Rockford armed robbery

The suspect in a Rockford armed robbery last year will spend nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty earlier this week.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Brian Smart pleaded guilty to armed robbery Tuesday. As part of the plea, he will spend 17 years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

According to authorities, Smart had a taxi driver take him to Fisher Avenue and North Main Street in Rockford on September 28, 2016. Once there, Smart pulled out a weapon, stole the driver's money, then stole the taxi once the driver got out.

Police followed Smart, who crashed the taxi once near North Main and West Jefferson. Police say he backed the taxi into the police car and toward two officers, who then fired their guns at him.

Smart crashed the taxi a second time at Montague and Main streets, and was taken into custody.

Smart will have to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.