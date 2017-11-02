BMO trades ice for dirt ahead of Monster Jam this weekend

The BMO Harris Bank Center is trading ice for dirt.

Monster Jam is a monster truck rally coming to the BMO this weekend. Crews are dumping 8 to 10 inches of dirt over 17,000 square feet in the arena. That doesn't include the ramps.

"They're going to be launching into the air," Executive Dir., Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Troy Flynn said about the monster trucks. "These trucks are going to be flying 30 feet in the air, they're going to be jumping over things, they're going to be smashing on cars."

Monster Jam kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. The Saturday shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A fundraiser Thursday is getting fans geared up for Monster Jam. The BMO is hosting Stuff the Truck from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who brings in 5 hygiene products to donate will get a free vouchers. The vouchers are first-come-first-served. The donations are all going to Rockford Youth Services. Drivers will also be taking pictures and signing autographs during Stuff A Truck.