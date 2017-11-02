Suspect arrested in gas station armed robbery

Rockford Police have arrested a man who may be responsible for a series of robberies on the city's southeast side recently.

Police say officers were called out to the Circle K gas station in the 3800 block of Broadway around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a robbery.

Employees told police a man came into the store and implied he had a weapon, then demanded money before running away.

On Wednesday police identified the suspect as 49-year-old McKinnley Burden, of Rockford. He has been arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Rockford Police say they are continuing to investigate this case to see if Burden was involved in robberies at the Metro PCS Store at 2607 20th Street Monday night or the Walgreens at 2323 Charles Street around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say additional charges against Burden are possible.

Burden is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.