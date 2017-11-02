Wisconsin Assembly to vote on dropping minimum hunting age

CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>