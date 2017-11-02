Wisconsin mother accused of allowing son to ride on top of minivan

A 28-year-old Wisconsin woman is accused of driving down the road with her young son strapped to the roof of her minivan.

Investigators say Amber Schmunk had her child ride on top of her minivan to hold down a plastic pool she was transporting. She has now been charged with a felony for the incident, which happened September 9.

Officers in Saukville, Wisconsin were called out that day for reports of a child riding on top of a minivan, holding down a plastic pool.

WTMJ (NBC) in Milwaukee reports that a 911 caller followed Schmunk until she pulled over and took the child and pool off the roof.

Schmunk told police she picked up the pool but did not have enough room inside the minivan, so she “decided to put the pool on top of the minivan, but had no way to strap it down, so she had her child climb on the roof and hold it down while she drove.”

Schmunk admitted to police she had her oldest son ride on top of the minivan, “but only for a short time, maybe 20-30 seconds.” She also told the officer that she believed it was “ok” as her father let her do things like that when she was a kid.

Schmunk was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Schmunk is due in court for her initial appearance November 14.