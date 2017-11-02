Wet weather will continue through the weekend

We kicked off the month of November with clouds and rain and we are going to continue that trend this Thursday. A very cloudy and foggy start to the day will give way to continued drizzle and scattered showers. Rain will be light, so I'm not anticipating much in the way of rain totals today. Activity will wrap up later this evening and we see a brief break in the rain for your Friday.

Coming up this weekend, however, more widespread rain will move through the Stateline. A few tenths of an inch of rain are possible on Saturday with showers continuing through much of the day and into the over hours. On Sunday, plan ahead for more rain, but also some thunderstorms. A few strong storms with high wind gusts and even hail are possible. Keep an eye on the forecast as we get near the start of the weekend for more details on the thunderstorm potential Sunday.

Drier weather will return Monday. On average, we see about two and a half inches of rain in November and about one and a half inches of snow.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp