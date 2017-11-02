Astros beat Dodgers in game seven for World Series title

After their city was devastated by flooding this year, a celebration is on in Houston, as the Astros are bringing home a World Series Championship.

The Astros defeated the Los Angles Dodgers in a game seven show down by a 5 to 1 score

This is the franchise's first-ever World Series title.

It was a wild post game scene in the Astros clubhouse...plenty of champagne flying in every direction.

Houston came into the league as an expansion team in 1962...so this win is a long-time coming.

Fans back home in Houston took to the streets to celebrate the much needed win, for a city that had lost so much.

"Man, outstanding win for Houston. To bring back the trophy, for everybody in the community, for everybody that lost so much in Houston," said Astros fan Vince Chappa.

"Man, H-Town you guys got the best. The best 25 man roster any baseball team can ask for. God Bless Houston Baby. Bring it home."

George Springer was named the most valuable player.

Springer tied a World Series record by hitting a total of five home runs.

