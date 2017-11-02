Rockford shooting leaves one person injured

Rockford Police say they responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim on Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim was shot in the back at the 4400 block of Florida Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say that the victim was uncooperative and did not give them any information. A friend of the victim said they were standing in the parking lot at that address when they heard a gun go off before his friend was hit.

The victim's injuries are considered non life threatening.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.