Armed robbery in Rockford

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who robbed an elderly man Wednesday evening.

Police say the man was walking home near the 3400 block of North Rockton Avenue when he walked by a parked black Chevy Impala with no hubcaps. As he walked by, a suspect got out of the car and put the gun in his stomach. A second suspect stayed in the car and pointed a gun at the victim as well.

The victim gave the first suspect his money, wallet and cell phone. The suspect returned to the car, and both of them left the scene.

Suspect 1 is described as a tall black male in his early 20s, with a scar on his right lower jaw, long dreadlocks, wearing a blue coat, red pants, house slippers and armed with a black rifle.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male in his early 20s with long dreadlocks and armed with a black pistol.