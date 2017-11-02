RAVCB confident in security measures for Stroll on State

In light of recent terror attacks around the world, residents in Rockford have to wonder what's being done to keep them safe at bigger events in the area.

Stroll on State is less than a month away and over it's history, it's drawn over 200,000 people. Now in it's 5th year, the president of the RAVCB is confident in the security that's in place.

"I really am very confident in our police department. The team that we've worked with, we've worked since the very early days of stroll on state 4 years ago when this started. It's been a consistent team that we've worked with." said John Groh, president of the RAVCB.

Groh says security is something that is talked about and planned for months in advance.

Stroll on State Street is the Saturday after Thanksgiving which is 24 days away.




