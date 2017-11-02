Durand volleyball takes home Sectional title

Durand's volleyball team is one win away from a trip to state after beating Keith Country Day, 2-1, in the 1-A Sterling Newman Sectional championship game. Keith got off to a fast start, taking the first set, 25-20. But Durand made some adjustments and started playing more cleanly, taking the next two sets to advance to Super-Sectionals.

"We knew we had to really fight and knew we weren't done yet," junior McKenzie Damon said. "We knew we had to push."

And push they did. The Lady Bulldogs stormed out to a quick lead in the second set and never looked back, then pulled away down the stretch of the final set to clinch the Sectional crown.

"We just came back," senior Kaite Asche said. "We knew we wanted to win. We were coming out strong and played as well as we could."

That winning mindset has been with the Bulldogs all year, as they've lost just one match all season.

"They really deserve it," head coach Molly Kelsey said. "This is another step in order to keep going. If you're not striving for state, what do you have?"

What they have next is a date in the Super-Sectional round Friday night at 6 o'clock in Varna against West Prairie. The winner of that match goes to state next weekend at Redbird Arena.