New plan launched in IL to find missing patient's with Alzheimer's

There are 220,000 people living in Illinois living with Alzheimer's. Now state police are launching a statewide campaign to raise awareness of it.

It's called Silver Search. It's a partnership to bring awareness, education and resources to help return a person with Alzheimer's or dementia home safely when they get lost.

Over the next two years, 2,500 officers will receive training in both English and Spanish for warning signs, search procedures and communication skills.

Other groups part of this partnership with ISP are the Illinois Lottery, Alzheimer's Association and the Association of Chiefs of Police.