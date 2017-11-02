Gas prices soar in IL and surrounding states

Gas prices in our region have seen a significant spike over the last few days. Particularly in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and right here in Illinois.

Experts are saying the prices could continue to rise to their highest mark since 2015 for a number of reasons.

One of the biggest reasons is the after effects of Hurricane Harvey which led to some refiners to push back maintenance to cover production losses.

Prices have risen by an average of nearly 50 cents in the last week alone in the Great Lakes region.

