Rockford Fire Department discusses precautions first responders take while working overdose scenes

Brian Park says in his many years as a paramedic, it's hard to keep track of the overdose calls he's responded to.

"I could not tell you how many overdose calls I've been on. I remember the tragic ones especially, but for the ones I do remember, I know there's a dozen I don't."

Park is one of the department's Mobile Integrated Health Managers. He says one of the biggest risks to first responders on overdose scenes, dirty syringes.

"We need to be careful when we're moving patients and kneeling down on these mattresses on the floor that we're not getting stuck with needles."

Something else that can be tricky, patients who come off their high and turn violent.

"Combative patients when they come back. We've stolen their $40 high. That might be their $40 high for the day that keeps them from getting dope-sick all day."

But as far as protecting EMS workers from harmful contact with the drugs themselves. Park says the department is well trained.

"Our people on the street as long as they're wearing their gloves as long as they're practicing good body isolation precautions which is stuff we do anyway, no only is there fentanyl, heroin, whatever there's also blood, vomit, urine, feces, body secretions things we also don't want to get on us."