Scrap metal becomes centerpiece in Rockford Art Museum

The Rockford Art Museum has added a new sculpture htat carries a piece of Rockford with it literally.

The horse on display is made entirely out of metal from a scrap yard here in Rockford.



Lon and Richard Behr, the donors of the metal, hope new additions like this will help inspire more young artists in the area.

?

"There's a category of people in Rockford to whom the visual arts are important. One of the reasons this horse is behind me is I would like to see that group grow," said Richard Behr.

The museum is holding a contest to name the sculpture open until January 8th.

