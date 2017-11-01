Scrap metal becomes centerpiece in Rockford Art Museum - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Scrap metal becomes centerpiece in Rockford Art Museum

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Art Museum has added a new sculpture htat carries a piece of Rockford with it literally.

The horse on display is made entirely out of metal from a scrap yard here in Rockford.

Lon and Richard Behr, the donors of the metal, hope new additions like this will help inspire more young artists in the area.
"There's a category of people in Rockford to whom the visual arts are important. One of the reasons this horse is behind me is I would like to see that group grow," said Richard Behr.

The museum is holding a contest to name the sculpture open until January 8th.
 

