Athlete of the Week - Callahan Diercks

Belvidere North senior quarterback Callahan Diercks is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Diercks guided the Blue Thunder to its first playoff win since 2009, as North beat Auburn in the first round.

"You know it's really special to us to win a playoff game," Diercks said. "This is what we've wanted the past couple of years, and it's been tough winning those games. But now we got it and it's really important to us."

North hopes to keep the run going in the second round this weekend. The Blue Thunder makes the trip to Grayslake North for a 4 p.m. kickoff with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. That same day, his younger sister Madison will run for a cross country state championship in Peoria, making for a busy day for the Diercks family.