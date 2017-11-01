October 2017 one of the wettest on record

In addition to the wild swings in temperatures throughout the month of October, heavy rain showers on occasion led 2017's October to be one of the top ten wettest.

From the National Weather Service, Rockford officially tallied 5.85", which was 3.18" above average, or over double the amount of rain seen during a typical October. This places October 2017 as the seventh wettest October on record. Even heavier rounds of rain didn't miss Rockford by much. Chicago saw it's 2nd wettest October on record with a whopping 8.7" of rainfall.

Snow was a lot harder to come by. Rockford did see its first flakes of the fall season, but fell short of the usual 0.1" of snow that an October typically sees.

Temperatures were ultimately above average in October, despite several very cool days. The average high temperature was 2 degrees above average at 64.6 degrees, with the overnight lows staying nearly 6 degrees above average at 46.4 degrees.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, November looks to be near average for temperatures, and above average for precipitation, so more rainy days are definitely possible.