G-K coach welcomes 1st baby while preparing for 2nd round

Chad Wilmarth has found success in his first season as Genoa-Kingston's head football coach. After a big first round playoff win, he had to switch gears quickly. Just days after his first playoff win, Wilmarth became a dad for the first time.

"So he's a Halloween baby," Wilmarth said. "It was a nice surprise. Everybody's healthy. Everybody's good."

Charlie Wilmarth was born just after midnight on Oct. 31, in between the Cogs' first and second round playoff games.

"It was definitely a relief," Wilmarth said. "A big weight off your shoulders once you know that baby and mom are good. Now it's time to get ready for Saturday."

Wilmarth was right back to work Tuesday afternoon, a little more than 12 hours after his son was born.

"It's nice to have him back," senior lineman Jeremy Widmayer said. "He was gone for a little bit but he's returning again."

The kids respect coach Wilmarth's passion for his job.

"It personally means a lot to me as a player because he's here the day after his kid was born," senior fullback and linebacker Jackson Ebel said. "It shows the commitment and we just have to show that on the field. We have to show out for coach this week."

The Cogs have a big challenge in round two, trying to slow down the high-powered Dixon Dukes, a conference rival. But after these past few whirlwind days, coach Wilmarth seems ready for just about anything.