Winnebago County Sheriff's office disbands street crime unit after budget cuts

Eight Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies who once worked on a special street unit are officially reassigned.

"Disbanding the unit was not good for the department, not good for the community, we wouldn't have done it unless we had to," says Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Karner.

The county's Tactical Unit, which Sheriff Gary Caruana put into place shortly after he was elected in December 2014, was dissolved just recently after the county board handed down $4.3 million in budget cuts to the department. Karner says in order to meet the staffing requirements, the TAC deputies were re-assigned to patrol, where now the handle any and all calls for service. This is a change from their previous role.

"They were focused on street crime to investigate drug traffickers, violent gang offenders, and human traffickers," says Karner.

He says losing the TAC Team is a loss for the whole area.

"I'm concerned it's going to hinder our ability to interdict drugs, to seize firearms, to have an impact on violent crime."

13 News reached out to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney for a comment, but did not hear back. Karner says he's hoping the closure of this unit is temporary and stresses the department's patrol officers are aggressively combating violent crime. But he says the Tac Unit offered the department more flexibility with how it policed the streets.

"This unit had the ability or the luxury to not necessarily respond to calls for service. They had the freedom to be more proactive than the deputies in our patrol unit."

The sheriff's budget was cut to $28.6 million. Since then, it's not only cut staff but made changes like banning bags from the courthouse to save money.