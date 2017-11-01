6 cases of whooping cough pop up in area schools

It's flu season, but the health department says it's fighting pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

There have been 6 confirmed cases in Winnebago County since the middle of this month.



All but one of them involved an area student.



According to the health department, a student at Rockton Grade School, RESA middle school in RPS 205, and two students in the Harlem School District have pertussis. One at Machesney Park Elementary, the other at Harlem High.



The parent of the Machesney Park Elementary student also contracted the highly contagious respiratory disease.



The sixth case is an infant in Rockton.

What's the most concerning to the health department is there is no connection to these cases except the parent/child. Usually, they say it's students all in one class.



But since it's not, they're urging parents to really get onto their kids about proper hand washing.



The health department has also recommended doctors check for pertussis if someone is presenting a few of the symptoms.

And those symptoms are: a runny nose, low-grade fever, a mild occasional cough and Apnea -- a pause in breathing which is usually found in babies.



The thing you have to watch out for is the CDC says in its early stages, pertussis appears to be nothing more than a common cold. Later, it's so bad coughing fits can lead to vomiting.