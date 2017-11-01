Investigation underway after woman is found dead at S. Beloit gas station

South Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office are investigating after a woman is found dead at a truck stop Wednesday.

Authorities say a call came in Wednesday afternoon about a body at the Road Ranger in the 6000 block of Gardner Street. The body was found in the parking lot where the semi trucks park.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says he cannot identify the woman at this time and her cause of death is not known.

Hintz says he can not rule out foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.