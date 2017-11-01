Coronado Theatre seeing success as more events come to downtown Rockford

New numbers from the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment authority show more events are choosing downtown Rockford as their venue.

RAVE oversees programming for the BMO Harris Bank Center, Davis Park and the Coronado Theatre.

This past year, RAVE recorded its second highest event income since it took over programming in 2010.

A big part of that jump was seen at the Coronado Theatre. According to RAVE, ticket revenues at the Coronado have increased 40 percent since 2012.

