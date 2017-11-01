Nails, needles found in candy in Iowa, Wisconsin

The day after Halloween is filled with candy, but it is always a good reminder to check your treats before eating them.

WREX sister-station KWWL reports a concerned citizen found a nail in a Kit Kat bar in West Bend, Iowa.

Police there determined it was an isolated incident.

WREX sister-station WQOW in Wisconsin is reporting sewing needles were found in some candy in Arcadia. According to the Arcadia police department, the candy was handed out during the city's trick-or-treating hours, which were between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Authorities said in both instances, the sewing needles were not visible until the candy was broken in half.

And NBC 26 in Green Bay says nails were discovered in three Kit Kat candy bars in one child's candy bag after trick-or-treating according to Neenah, Wisconsin Police.

Authorities are urging everyone to look at their candy, and if something looks suspicious, throw it away and do not eat it.