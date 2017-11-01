Police believe 4 robberies over 3 days in southeast Rockford are related

Rockford Police believe a string of robberies on the city's southeast side are all related and are now looking for the suspect.

The first robbery happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS Store on 2607 20th Street. Police say the suspect came in with a knife and demanded money. He took off with cash and no one was hurt.

Thirteen hours later, just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K gas station on 3819 Broadway Street, the suspect implied he had a weapon and took off with cash. No one was hurt. That same afternoon Rockford Police believe it was the same person who robbed the Cash Store at 2410 South Alpine Road around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. This time the suspect had a gun. He made off with money and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday around 5:15 a.m. Rockford Police they believe the same suspect went into the Walgreens at 2323 Charles Street armed with a box cutter and got away with money.

The descriptions provided from each scene's witnesses say the suspect is a black man, 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build and 5'8" to 6'0".

Police say anyone with information about the robberies should call the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551) or Crime Stoppers (815-963-7867).