Rockford Fire improvements not included in city budget

The City of Rockford faces a more than 10 million dollar deficit in its budget, but the city says that doesn't include any capital improvements.

The big project missing from the budget is for the Rockford Fire Department to update its aging stations.

According to Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten, the city has not budgeted a capital improvement plan for the department in 15 years.

If the improvement plan for Rockford Fire was to go into effect, it would cost the city an additional two million dollars in 2018 alone.

