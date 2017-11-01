Cash Store robbed in Rockford

Rockford Police are investigating after the Cash Store is robbed by a man with a gun on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say they responded to an armed robbery call at the 2400 of South Alpine around 1:30 p.m.
They say a black male with a gun pointed it at the cashier and demanded money. After getting the money, the suspect left the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
This investigation is ongoing.
